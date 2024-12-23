Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, December 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

How an unlikely surrogate helped deliver this Hickman County couple the greatest gift

She also never thought she would become a high school Spanish teacher. That changed when she was a young teacher in Hickman County. She remembers what she saw in her students.

Layman: Run D collapses, Titans can’t rally against Colts

The Titans came to Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday hoping to be a roadblock to the Colts' playoff hopes and build some late-season positive momentum. Instead, they got run over on a historically bad day for the defense, and a late rally fell short 38-30.

House Ethics report claims former Rep. Matt Gaetz 'engaged in sexual activity' with 17-year-old

A House Ethics report report released on Monday claims former Rep. Matt Gatez "engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl." The committee had been looking into alleged sexual misconduct by Gaetz, along with accusations of illicit drug use and the alleged acceptance of improper gifts.

