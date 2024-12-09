Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, December 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Armed and dangerous suspect on the run after interstate shooting leaves one critically injured

One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting on the interstate Sunday. The investigation shut parts of I-24 down for hours yesterday.

Clarksville church reopens one year after tornado

In the moments after a tornado swept through Clarksville on December 9, 2023 Pastor Eric Soard drove to his church. During the service at Fellowship Church he describes what he saw.

Resilient: Madison community reflects on strength a year after deadly tornadoes

The marks from the deadly December 9th tornadoes a year ago are still seen and felt today.

Those in the Madison community are still helping each other rebuild.

