Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, December 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!
Armed and dangerous suspect on the run after interstate shooting leaves one critically injured
One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting on the interstate Sunday. The investigation shut parts of I-24 down for hours yesterday.
Clarksville church reopens one year after tornado
In the moments after a tornado swept through Clarksville on December 9, 2023 Pastor Eric Soard drove to his church. During the service at Fellowship Church he describes what he saw.
Resilient: Madison community reflects on strength a year after deadly tornadoes
The marks from the deadly December 9th tornadoes a year ago are still seen and felt today.
Those in the Madison community are still helping each other rebuild.
You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!
Do you have more information about these stories? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Bree: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/74/78/507118fa415f9ad794a927fe43ca/screenshot-2024-12-09-at-5-09-02-am.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Fostering Hope provides Christmas for kids in foster care. I'm delighted to see Fostering Hope expand this year to expand their reach to now include kids in Foster care in metro AND foster kids in East TN hard hit by Helene.
-Bree Smith