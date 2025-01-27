Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, January 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Middle Tennessee teen plotted 'another Christchurch' massacre, choosing Nashville mosque as target, FBI says

For as long as he can remember, Gunner Joseph Fisher, 18, has thought about mass murder. “When I was a f**king child before I even got into school, I saw crowds of people and (fantasized) about someone mowing them down.” Driven by a hatred of Jews, African Americans, and Muslims, Fisher believed he was “bound to murder.”

Infant killed in Murfreesboro shooting, suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Murfreesboro Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide that claimed the life of a child. Police responded to the scene of a shooting at Chelsea Place Apartments on Bradyville Pike where two people were shot.

Students organize rally for gun safety legislation following Antioch High School shooting

While lawmakers will be inside the capitol Monday for the special session, a group will be on the steps outside rallying in response to the deadly Antioch High School shooting.

