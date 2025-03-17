Watch Now
Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, March 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Lipscomb to face #3 Iowa State in first round of NCAA tournament Friday

Lipscomb is going dancing! The Bisons will head to Milwaukee to take on 3 seed Iowa State Friday in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

They learned their opponent at a watch party over the weekend.

Weekend storm brings flooding near homes in Shelbyville

So many communities across our area are picking up the pieces after massive rainfall and strong winds this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, after surveying the damage in Bedford and Rutherford counties Sunday, the service found evidence of an EF-1 tornado and 95 mile per hour winds.

Stay safe from scams: How to spot unreliable contractors after tornado damage

We know families in Rutherford and Bedford counties will be out again today cleaning up after the EF-1 tornado.

And during this time when some are looking for easy and affordable repairs others are hoping to test their luck to make a quick buck.

You can read these stories and more on our homepage!

Fundraising underway for Tina Turner statue to be placed in Brownsville park

Fundraising efforts are underway in Brownsville and Nutbush, TN to build a statue for a major superstar who was raised there, Anna Mae Bullock. You probably know her by her stage name, Tina Turner. I was a huge fan of Tina and glad to see efforts are underway to showcase more of her ties to West Tennessee.

-Lelan Statom

