Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, November 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

If you're from one of these nine states, be sure to have this document when applying for a license

Beginning January 10, 2025, new or returning Tennessee residents who have a current license from California, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Nevada, Oklahoma, Vermont or West Virginia must present a Motor Vehicle Record from their former state when applying.

Bill Freeman, Nashville business mogul and Democratic fundraiser leader dies at 73

Nashville business mogul Bill Freeman has passed away according to his family. Freeman was a major Nashville real estate developer and Democratic fundraiser.

20-year-old shot and killed at Strike and Spare Family Fun Center Saturday night

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed near the front door of Strike and Spare Family Fun Center on Lebanon Pike Saturday night.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

This friendly face has become a special part of Lebanon's morning commute

It's truly the small things that add up to a great day - and Warrick in Lebanon is having a big impact. His familiar face is becoming a staple in one part of the community and inspiring closer connection in the simplest way. Enjoy his warm personality! You may even feel inclined to wave to a stranger today, too.

-Rebecca Schleicher

