Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, November 18

If you're from one of these nine states, be sure to have this document when applying for a license

Beginning January 10, 2025, new or returning Tennessee residents who have a current license from California, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Nevada, Oklahoma, Vermont or West Virginia must present a Motor Vehicle Record from their former state when applying.

Bill Freeman, Nashville business mogul and Democratic fundraiser leader dies at 73

Nashville business mogul Bill Freeman has passed away according to his family. Freeman was a major Nashville real estate developer and Democratic fundraiser.

20-year-old shot and killed at Strike and Spare Family Fun Center Saturday night

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed near the front door of Strike and Spare Family Fun Center on Lebanon Pike Saturday night.

