Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, November 25

Her son came to TSU on a full-ride scholarship. The school now wants money back

Just this week, we learned Tennessee State University's financial aid director resigned in September along with other team members. Parents and students at TSU are feeling uncertain about the future of the historically Black college.

Mom remembers son killed in shooting for his laughter and joy

Adra Glenn holds the organ donation medal. To her, it means her son Josh Burns lives on. "This was the little medal that he got from being a donor," said Glenn. "His right lung went to research, then his liver went to Illinois, the pancreas went to Minnesota, and then his kidneys one went to Indiana and one went to Georgia."

Layman: Titans show fight in wild win in Houston

There were plenty of familiar mistakes from the Titans Sunday, but it was their newfound resolve that was the story as they rallied back from an early deficit and then again late to stun the AFC South-leading Texans 32-27 for just their third win of the season.

