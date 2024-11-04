NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, November 4th.

Nashville grocery store that stopped raising prices to help people with food inflation may face closure

One local grocery store that we told you stopped raising prices to help people with food inflation is now in a bind. Unfortunately, the owner of A&M Marketplace at the Nashville Farmers' Market says they could be days away from closing.

Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, dies at 91

Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson's historic "Thriller" album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of other recording artists, has died at 91.

MNPD detectives investigating two 'unrelated' shootings at an Antioch recording studio parking lot

Metro detectives are investigating what they're calling two "unrelated" shootings at a recording studio in Antioch this weekend.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.