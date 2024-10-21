NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, October 21st.

Sampson scores twice, Iamaleava overcomes early struggles in Tennessee's 24-17 victory over Alabama

Cigars were lit and goalposts came down as thousands of fans celebrated No. 11 Tennessee's 24-17 victory over No. 7 Alabama on Saturday.

Brock Taylor. Diego Pavia rally Vanderbilt to 24-14 victory over Ball State

The Vanderbilt Commodores needed some fourth-quarter magic to rally for a 24-14 victory over Ball State on Saturday night at FirstBank Stadium.

Layman: Callahan's gamble costs Titans in loss to Bills

Brian Callahan emerged from the tunnel at halftime Sunday in Buffalo and spoke with CBS sideline reporter A.J. Ross moments before the second half began, seemingly trying to speak into existence a belief that a Titans team that has struggled in the second half all season could find a way to beat the AFC East-leading Bills.

US is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel's attack plans

The United States is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel's plans to attack Iran, three U.S. officials told The Associated Press. A fourth U.S. official said the documents appear to be legitimate.