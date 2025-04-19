Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, April 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Jeep crashes into gas station after shooting, 2 injured

Nashville police are investigating after a Jeep was involved in a shooting and crashed into a gas station south of Downtown. It happened around 2:15 at the Honeysuckle Market at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Fairfield Avenue.

NDOT Traffic Management Center plays role in Choose How You Move

It's Reginald Jones on a bus from Gallatin Pike to East Nashville.

"I would have to go to the other side of town just to get on another bus and go," said Jones. "I wouldn't have walked across the street if it wasn't red."

After federal cuts, Southern Cheatham County community grows its own solution to hunger

More and more people are being forced to choose between putting food on the table and filling up their gas tank. When you can't stretch your money to cover both, you may consider turning to food banks for help. But even those nonprofits are feeling the strain — hit hard by federal funding cuts.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.