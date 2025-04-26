Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, April 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

NFL Draft: We look at Cam Ward's journey to the NFL

The Titans are expected to make Cam Ward the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night. Not bad for a once chunky, wing-T high school quarterback that got zero recruiting stars. It’s a story about patience, perseverance, and the will to be great.

Legendary keyboard player, producer David Briggs dies at 82

In the world of studio musicians, David Briggs was one of the absolute greats. He came from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and his impact on Nashville is nothing short of amazing. David has just died at age 82.

Nashville Public Library honors volunteers who contributed over 12,000 hours, including a cancer survivor

The Nashville Public Library is recognizing the essential role volunteers play in keeping its organization running smoothly during National Volunteer Week.

