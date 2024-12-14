Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, December 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic provides Nashville’s keys to the Avs game

The Predators continue their road trip against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday at 8 p.m. You can watch the game for free on NewsChannel 5 on the simulcast of the Fan Duel Sports Network broadcast feed.

The 'Tennessee Illegal Immigration Act' is already creating controversy ahead of the legislative session

State lawmakers are already filing bills on immigration, even before the new administration takes office in January.

In a heart-stopping video, TWRA officers captured going above and beyond in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Though experienced and dedicated, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are not traditionally regarded as first responders.

