Watch Now
News

Actions

Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, December 21

vols
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wade Payne/AP
FILE- In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) hands the ball off to running back Tim Jordan (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State University in Knoxville, Tenn. While Guarantano has started Tennessee’s first two games at quarterback after beating out Stanford graduate transfer Keller Chryst in the preseason, Tennessee has continued experimenting on the offensive line and running back. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
vols
Posted
and last updated

Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Livingston community members hope for healing after Hutchinson Plant shooting

Authorities are investigating a shooting at the Hutchinson Plant in Livingston that left two employees injured Friday morning. The alleged shooter, James Cody John, 34, led police on a chase to East Tennessee, where officers say he took his own life.

New tuition-free program at APSU available to some incoming freshmen, transfer students

A local university’s new program would allow some students to go to school for free! Austin Peay State University (APSU) will offer a tuition-free program to certain students in Fall 2025. It will cover any remaining tuition or fees after all other financial aid, scholarships, or grants are applied.

No. 6 Ohio State looks for redemption hosting No. 7 Tennessee to start playoffs

Ohio State has the bad taste of that fourth consecutive Michigan loss to wash out of the Buckeyes’ mouths. The eighth-seeded Buckeyes also are playing to gain back respect in this newly expanded College Football Playoff and start a run toward their first national championship since the 2014 season.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Preds vs BLUES DEC 27.png

News

Nashville Preds to simulcast on NewsChannel 5