Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, December 21

Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Livingston community members hope for healing after Hutchinson Plant shooting

Authorities are investigating a shooting at the Hutchinson Plant in Livingston that left two employees injured Friday morning. The alleged shooter, James Cody John, 34, led police on a chase to East Tennessee, where officers say he took his own life.

New tuition-free program at APSU available to some incoming freshmen, transfer students

A local university’s new program would allow some students to go to school for free! Austin Peay State University (APSU) will offer a tuition-free program to certain students in Fall 2025. It will cover any remaining tuition or fees after all other financial aid, scholarships, or grants are applied.

No. 6 Ohio State looks for redemption hosting No. 7 Tennessee to start playoffs

Ohio State has the bad taste of that fourth consecutive Michigan loss to wash out of the Buckeyes’ mouths. The eighth-seeded Buckeyes also are playing to gain back respect in this newly expanded College Football Playoff and start a run toward their first national championship since the 2014 season.

