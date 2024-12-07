Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, December 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here's a look at the top stories to start your day!

Does Clarksville need it's own Rescue Mission? That's what one nonprofit is asking for.

This week, as the temperature has plunged, the number of beds at Clarksville Urban Ministries has surged. They hosted 70 men and women, without a place to call home Thursday night alone.

Dollar General closes store on Lafayette St., leaving the community without nearby access to food and goods

Two and a half weeks before Christmas, store staff and an entire neighborhood no longer have their market. The Dollar General store on Lafayette Street served families for years. On Thursday, it closed out of the blue — permanently.

TBI now assisting investigation as Rutherford County Schools 'network disruption' continues

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is getting involved after Rutherford County Schools announced a network hack shortly after Thanksgiving break.

