Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, February 22

USDA suspends scholarship for students attending TSU and other land grant HBCUs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website shows that it has suspended a scholarship program for students who enroll at Tennessee State University and other land-grant historically Black colleges.

New Titans Stadium expected to drive economic growth for Nashville business owners

The Tennessee Titans' new stadium is on track to be completed by the spring of 2027, according to officials. The stadium’s development is expected to generate billions of dollars for the economy, which business owners view as good news.

Conference raises awareness for mental health support as military suicide rates rise

The Over Never Out conference at Operation Stand Down Tennessee gave organizations the opportunity to discuss military suicides for the first time.

