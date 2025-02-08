Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, February 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Titans fan heads to New Orleans hoping to be crowned NFL Fan of the Year

Even though it has been a rough go for the Titans the last few years, there's still hope that someday we can return to the big stage like the game this weekend.

Gallatin church holds 8th annual Prom for people with special needs

Friday night was a memorable one for those who attended Prom at Northfield Church. Lisa Dotson, who coordinates the event, says 'Night to Shine' is a Prom for people with special needs. It's held every year on the Friday before Valentine's Day.

NWS confirms EF1 tornadoes in Jackson, Putnam and Overton counties

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Jackson County on Thursday night.

