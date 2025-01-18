Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, January 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to end your week catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Storm 5 Alert in effect from tonight until midday Sunday for snow, arctic blast

Forecast models continue to trend up regarding snow chances tonight into Sunday morning. Arctic air will race in tonight and catch up with the remaining moisture in the atmosphere.

Videos, posts from neo-Nazi group's internal chats reveal suspect's motives in antisemitic stunt

It's an image that again shows hate rearing its ugly head in Middle Tennessee: a neo-Nazi standing in the lobby of Nashville’s Jewish Community Center while wearing a costume that mocks an Orthodox rabbi.

'I am upset, OK?' Nashville business owner worries a TikTok ban could ruin his business

When it comes to making baked potatoes, Michael Harvey doesn't just know his recipe, but he's created a song about it. The song has gone so viral on TikTok, that it's become his restaurant's catchphrase.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.