Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, June 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Strong to severe storms prompting another Storm 5 Alert today

Another day of severe weather is forecasted across Middle Tennesse and Southern Kentucky. All of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area is under a risk for strong to severe storms with the primary concerns being damaging wind and heavy downpours that could lead to isolated flash flooding, especially in flood prone areas.

Facing charges in Tennessee, Kilmar Abrego Garcia described as 'violent man, with no control of his temper'

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran man deported by the Trump administration despite a judge’s order to allow him to stay, will face federal human trafficking charges in Tennessee. Abrego Garcia was returned to Nashville Friday afternoon where he was slated to have an initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Barbara J. Holmes. Prosecutors are asking to detain him without bond, saying he “poses a significant danger to the community.”

STORM 5 ALERT Monday Afternoon and Evening

After a brief break from severe storms Sunday, Monday will be another day with a severe weather threat prompting a Storm 5 Alert. With plenty of moisture and dynamics in the upper parts of the atmosphere in place, and another boundary set to move through the NewsChannel 5 coverage area, chances for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and early evening are looking likely. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a risk for severe weather on Monday, with most of Middle Tennessee under a 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.