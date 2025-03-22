Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, March 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

State launches new patch for better visibility and transparency of law enforcement working private security

Combining maximum visibility with maximum transparency may seem like conflicting thoughts, but not in the case of a new patch revealed Thursday by the state POST Commission.

DoorDash to offer 'buy now, pay later,' but experts warn of risks

DoorDash users will soon be able to split the cost of their meals into multiple payments, thanks to a new partnership with Klarna, a buy now, pay later (BNPL) service.

A year later, Riley Strain's parents sue his fraternity after he went missing in Nashville

A year later, the parents of a missing college student found dead in Nashville have filed a lawsuit against a college fraternity.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.