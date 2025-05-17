Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, May 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Sheriff suspects inside help in escape of 10 New Orleans inmates

Nearly a dozen inmates — all considered to be armed and dangerous — escaped from a jail in the city of New Orleans according to Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson.

'Mass casualty event' declared following tornado in southeastern Kentucky

The National Weather Service confirms numerous unverified tornadoes in the region, prompting a response across Kentucky and surrounding states.

Former House Speaker Glen Casada found guilty on 17 of 19 counts, Cothren guilty on all charges

A jury of six men and six women found former House Speaker Glen Casada guilty for his involvement in what was a trial on public corruption charges against him. He was found guilty on 17 of 19 counts.

