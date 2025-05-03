Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, May 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Court releases juvenile records of Antioch High School shooter

We have new information about the criminal history of the Antioch High School shooter. Davidson County Juvenile Court released the records for Solomon Henderson late Friday.

Tennessee traffic stop video released of man mistakenly deported to El Salvador

His story has been talked about around the world, but newly released video shows when Kilmar Abrego Garcia was stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol back in 2022.

Tennessee creates human smuggling offense, raising concerns among organizations

Tennessee lawmakers approved legislation that expands the state's human trafficking laws and creates a new criminal offense for human smuggling. However, it is raising concerns among churches and nonprofits.

