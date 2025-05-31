Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, May 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Federal investigation launched into Nashville mayor's response to ICE operations

Federal and local officials are intensifying scrutiny of Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell following Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainments earlier this month.

FBI releases The Covenant School shooter's journal entries

The FBI has now released pages and pages of entries of The Covenant School shooter's journals.

Those journals were previously tied up in a public records court case in the Tennessee court system. In early April, the Metro Nashville Police Department released a 48-page summary report, which painted a picture of the mental health of Aubrey Hale. In March 2023, Hale killed three students and three staff members at school. While responding to the shooting, police shot and killed Hale.

Todd Chrisley maintains innocence in first appearance after presidential pardon

Todd Chrisley made his first public appearance after receiving a presidential pardon, maintaining that he and his wife Julie did not commit the crimes they were convicted of. "Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something I did not do. It could be you. It could be you. It could be any of you," Chrisley said.

