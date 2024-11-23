Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, November 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Former TSU President Glenda Glover was promised $1.7 million to step down

Glover admitted on Friday she has two agreements with the school — one was a buyout of her five-year contract with the school if she agreed to retire early. The other is to continue working for the university as a president emeritus helping raise money and recruit new students. The two contracts total $1.7 million.

No. 10 Tennessee eager to rebound from loss in home finale against UTEP

The Vols (8-2, No. 11 CFP) can wrap up a second 7-0 slate at Neyland Stadium in three seasons, and a victory Saturday over the UTEP Miners would give them at least nine victories for a third consecutive season under coach Josh Heupel. This program hasn't had such a string of success since winning at least nine games in five straight seasons between 1995 and 1999.

Vanderbilt eyes another landmark victory, this time at LSU’s Tiger Stadium

Both teams are bowl-eligible and now are seeking the most attractive bids they can get. The winner will have an opportunity to get to eight regular-season victories. LSU is also trying to snap a three-game losing streak that knocked the Tigers out of the AP Top 25, while Vanderbilt aims to avoid losing for the third time in four games

