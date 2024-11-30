Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, November 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

No. 7 Tennessee looking for final chance to polish resume vs. rival Vanderbilt

No. 7 Tennessee needs a nice, big win to polish the Volunteers' resume for the College Football Playoff field and possibly earn an on-campus game in December. The Vols also can keep asserting their dominance over an in-state rival that had the edge in this series much of the past decade.

Shooting at Antioch carwash sparks fear, gratitude among employees

Employees at Dirty Car Carwash located on Bell Road are feeling grateful no one was severely hurt after a shooting broke out last week.

'We're trying to prevent fraud': New Tennessee driver's license requirements incoming for some drivers

Every day, Tennessee’s population grows. But if you're moving here from one of nine different states, you may have to chase after an extra document before they'll hand you a Tennessee driver’s license.

