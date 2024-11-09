Watch Now
Here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, November 9

Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 12, 2015, file photo, Vanderbilt plays Georgia at Vanderbilt Stadium in an NCAA college football game in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt announced a $300 million project Monday, March 29, 2021, to improve football and basketball facilities and a new Vandy United Fund to raise money for athletics programs. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Saturday, November 9.

Tennessee immigrant communities face uncertainty amid President-elect Trump’s deportation pledge

President-elect Donald Trump's previous vow to begin deportations on his first day in office has caused concern among Nashville’s immigrant communities.

No. 24 Vanderbilt being bowl eligible not enough with South Carolina up next

They can take yet another step toward even bigger goals Saturday by ending a 15-game skid to South Carolina (5-3, 3-3 SEC) in a season where the Commodores (6-3, 3-2) already have ended even bigger droughts. Lea and his Commodores are eager to see just what they can accomplish now that they're closer to the top of the SEC than the cellar where this program has usually been come November.

Whooping cough, walking pneumonia cases on the rise

Seasonal sickness among children is on the rise and may be severe for the youngest in your homes. The CDC reports cases of whooping cough and walking pneumonia have risen substantially in recent years.

