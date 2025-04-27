Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, April 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

STORM 5 ALERT: Tuesday Afternoon and Evening

Much of Middle Tennessee and South-Central Kentucky are on the tail end of severe ingredients Tuesday, but enough of the ingredients are in place to bring the threat from strong to severe storms prompting a Storm 5 Alert.

Tennessee residents flock to community event for Real IDs as May 7 federal deadline approaches

State Senator Charlane Oliver organized the one-stop shop to help residents avoid long DMV lines, with more than 700 people attending the popular event

Community mural brings color and connection to historic Nashville intersection

"We can have a good time and just learn about each other, and that makes us a stronger and more tight-knit community. Art does that," says muralist Elisheba Mrozik.

