Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, December 1

Small Business Saturday draws shoppers into small, local shops in 12 South

Small Business Saturday, an initiative meant to support small businesses in your town, prompted many to shop local in 12 South.

10,000 luminaries mark the 160th anniversary of a bloody Tennessee battle

November 30th, 2024 marks the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Franklin. Volunteers helped set up ten thousand luminaries at the historic Carter House and Carnton plantation.

Commanders hope to end their losing streak against the Titans, who are trying to revive their season

Losers of three in a row, the Washington Commanders are on the verge of reaching their long-awaited bye week late in a long season. Given their now-precarious playoff hopes, they cannot even think long term with the Tennessee Titans coming to town Sunday.