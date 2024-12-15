Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, December 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Drill Team brings spirit to Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade

Jamie Villers and her friends put on a memorable routine at Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade.

Watch the NewsChannel 5 70th anniversary special

NewsChannel 5 is celebrating a major anniversary. August 6 marked 70 years since the station first started broadcasting. In this 70-year anniversary special, we're taking a look back.

East Nashville record store celebrates 25th anniversary

In East Nashville, the beloved record store Grimey's is celebrating 25 years in business. From new releases to old classics, the rows of records, vinyl, and CDs bring regulars and visitors to the store every day.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.