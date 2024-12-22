Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, December 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Indigenous Peoples Coalition celebrates Wasioto Park name change

Indigenous peoples called the banks of the Cumberland River home long before the foundation of Nashville and long before the river's name came with colonization.

'Sensory Santa' makes pictures with Santa a reality for all families

Santa will soon be making his trip around the world to good little girls and boys. But for some families, visiting Santa to tell him what you want for Christmas can be a stressful ordeal.

'It's horrible': Franklin Police DUI enforcement honors those who died in alcohol, drug crashes

Many are gearing up for holiday festivities, but it’s important to remember that celebration can come with a cost if you choose to drive under the influence.

