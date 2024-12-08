Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, December 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here's a look at the top stories to start your day!

The Titans have issues to fix and hope to keep slim playoff hopes alive when they host the Jags

The Tennessee Titans have the slimmest of playoff hopes and must win out to have any chance of keeping them alive.

The marks from the deadly December 9th tornadoes a year ago are still seen and felt today. Those in the Madison community are still helping each other rebuild. The St. Luke Cumberland Presbyterian Church opened its doors to nonprofits and resources so those struggling to rebuild could find help.

Volunteers needed to help plant trees for Clarksville tornado victims

Volunteers handed out trees at Heritage Park in Clarksville a year after the tornado caused so much destruction.

