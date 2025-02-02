Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, February 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight

Opry Mills Mall on lockdown after a fight broke out inside the mall

Opry Mill Mall is being evacuated and on lockdown because of the potential threat of an active shooter.

Injured Blue Heron inspires community creek clean-up

“Someone’s careless action took the life of this really meaningful special bird." While enjoying nature in her neighborhood Sylvan Park... she found wildlife strangled and hurt by fishing wire.

BLOOM non-profit holds ribbon cutting for new house for new moms without a home

A local non-profit is taking the next step in its efforts to help unhoused mothers find a place to live.

