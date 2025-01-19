Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, January 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to end your week catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

What's going on with TikTok, and how local creators are reacting

TikTok is expected to go dark Sunday after U.S. lawmakers approved a potential ban of the app last year. It requires Tiktok's parent company Byte-Dance to sell the app to a U.S. based company.

Major fundraising underway as popular Franklin Farmer's Market plans a move

The popular Franklin Farmer's market is moving. Towards the end of this year, they will relocate from their location at the Factory. Directors told me they still require a lot of fundraising to make it a seamless transition.

People's March brings hundreds to Nashville's Public Square

The People's March began with Leanna Willmon. "For me, it started by being sad after finding out election results," said Willmon. "a lot of people are facing inequality right now so whether that is racial injustice, LGBTQ Trans Rights."

