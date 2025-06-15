Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, June 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Man charged with attempted homicide in Franklin vape shop shooting

Franklin police arrested 32-year-old Charles Crain for firing a weapon at another person during an altercation in the parking lot of a vape shop.

Nashville 'No Kings' protest draws thousands

Thousands gather for Nashville's "No Kings" protest as ICE reports record detention numbers. Demonstrators voice concerns about constitutional rights and immigration policies.

Teen charged after brandishing gun during "No Kings" protest in Nashville

Police say Elijah Millar is facing charges after police say he pulled out a handgun during the "No Kings" protest in Nashville at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park over the weekend.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.