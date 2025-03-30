Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, March 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Storm 5 Alert Sunday night through Monday morning

All eyes remain on Sunday night into Monday morning with the threat of severe storms in the forecast. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a threat for severe weather.

Show Me Reptiles continues event at Wilson Co. Fair Grounds Sunday

Show Me Reptiles does events all over the U.S. and Sunday the Wilson County Fair Grounds in Lebanon will host the final day in Middle Tennessee.

'What are the rules of the game?': Security firm makes final plea on guards posing as police

Allegations of fraud and forgery were enough for Solaren CEO Jack Byrd to return to the stand on Friday and explain what he says will now require an investigation.

