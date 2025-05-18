Here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, May 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Nashville protesters demand answers about ICE detainments

A crowd gathered at the corner of Harding Place and Nolensville Road in South Nashville to protest recent immigration enforcement actions.

One week after deadline, hundreds lined up at community event for a REAL ID

It's been one week since we hit the deadline to get a REAL ID. This is the updated form of ID that allows you to board an airplane or enter federal buildings.

Montgomery Central High School wrestler shows remarkable progress after neck injury

A Montgomery Central High School student who suffered a life-changing injury earlier this year is making unexpected progress in his recovery journey.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.