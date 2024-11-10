NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Sunday, November 10.

Engaged TN couple injured in car accident

A newly engaged Tennessee couple on their way to a birthday party had life flash before their eyes after an accident on the interstate. Malia Duarte and her fiance Austin were headed to her dad's 50th birthday in Alabama in late October.

Titans and Chargers bring two of the NFL's top defenses into their meeting on Sunday

Admirers of defensive football should be in for a treat when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Tennessee public schools won't receive less money over vouchers, lawmakers clarify

It's been less than 48 hours, and lawmakers are already making a clarification on the voucher legislation filed on Wednesday for Tennessee schools.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.