NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, October 10th.
Tampa's Tropicana Field roof ripped off by winds during Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Milton's winds ripped off the roof of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Wednesday evening. The stadium is home to the Tampa Bay Rays MLB team. Tropicana Field was a staging area for hundreds of Florida National Guardsmen and electrical workers before the storm.
Hurricane Milton exiting Florida
Hurricane Milton came ashore late Wednesday as a large Category 3 storm, knocking out power to nearly 3 million Floridians by Thursday morning.
How back-to-back hurricanes are giving way to a debunked weather control conspiracy theory
As Hurricane Milton slams Florida, scientists have joined officials battling the latest conspiracy theory in the deluge of disinformation: weather manipulation. The conspiracy theory claims that recent hurricanes have been geo-engineered for special interests by the government.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.
-Lelan Statom