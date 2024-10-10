NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, October 10th.

Hurricane Milton's winds ripped off the roof of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Wednesday evening. The stadium is home to the Tampa Bay Rays MLB team. Tropicana Field was a staging area for hundreds of Florida National Guardsmen and electrical workers before the storm.

Hurricane Milton came ashore late Wednesday as a large Category 3 storm, knocking out power to nearly 3 million Floridians by Thursday morning.

As Hurricane Milton slams Florida, scientists have joined officials battling the latest conspiracy theory in the deluge of disinformation: weather manipulation. The conspiracy theory claims that recent hurricanes have been geo-engineered for special interests by the government.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.