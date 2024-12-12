Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, December 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Biden commutes roughly 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people in biggest single-day act of clemency

President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of roughly 1,500 people who were released from prison and placed on home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic and is pardoning 39 Americans convicted of nonviolent crimes. It's the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history.

It was the only option for groceries for some Nashville families. How you can help now that it is gone

The sudden closure of Dollar General in South Nashville has big implications. It was the only place many families could get to.

Tennessee State University interim president abruptly resigns

The Tennessee State University interim president has abruptly resigned, according to a letter sent out to university staff.

