Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, December 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Giving Back: Shelbyville man leads effort giving away 1,000 free Christmas dinners

Many families sit down to a special meal on Christmas Day, but for people experiencing food insecurity, that can be hard to come by. In Shelbyville Tennessee, one man is on a mission to get a hot Christmas dinner to anyone who needs one in his community.

Hendersonville restaurant owner grateful for community support after 2023 tornado

This holiday season, a Hendersonville restaurant owner is praising her community for their continued support. Last December, Jolly Ollie’s, a pizza restaurant and bar, was hit by a devastating tornado. Owner Dilya Knight said it hasn’t been easy to bounce back.

Hobbs Family Lights home spreads holiday light and joy\

There’s a family home on Goodman drive in Gallatin. It’s grown to be such a holiday light display, cars will pack the street in front of their home waiting to see it. “They get blocked out of their driveway. We get blocked out of our driveway sometime,” said Damon Hobbs.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.