Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, December 5

United Healthcare customers being hit by scammers with fake charges for medical supplies never received

How often do you get notices from your health insurance company that you just toss aside?

Well, you may want to pay closer attention to those statements going forward.

Former TSU financial aid director claims she was fired because she wouldn't lie for student funds

The former financial director of Tennessee State University is claiming in a new lawsuit against the school she was fired this fall because she wouldn't commit perjury for scholarship money.

Law enforcement encourage shoppers to protect their packages from porch pirates

After several major shopping days, it’s fitting that the Wednesday after Thanksgiving is recognized as National Package Protection Day.

Millions of packages are stolen each year, causing significant financial losses for shoppers. While porch piracy tends to spike during the holiday season.

