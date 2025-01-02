Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, January 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Bourbon Street terrorist attack raises questions about how Nashville stays safe around the clock

New Orleans is known for its lively nightlife. Nashville is often compared to it for that reason.

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans, we wondered how Music City stays safe and locked down around the clock.

Biden says New Orleans attacker posted on social media about being inspired by ISIS

The death toll from a vehicle attack in New Orleans that's being investigated as an act of terrorism rose from 10 to 15, the FBI confirmed Wednesday evening.

Occupant of Cybertruck killed in explosion outside Las Vegas Trump Hotel

The occupant of a Cybertruck was the sole individual killed in an explosion outside Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday.

