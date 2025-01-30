Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, January 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Fatalities reported after Army helicopter collides with passenger jet near Reagan National Airport

Fatalities have been reported after a Black Hawk military helicopter collided with a regional jet that was approaching Runway 33 at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, authorities said Wednesday night.

Immigration debate gets heated as audience members forcibly removed in Tennessee special session

In its special session, the Tennessee legislature is taking on a wide-ranging immigration bill, but not without some input from the public that caused state troopers to forcibly remove audience members on Wednesday.

Metro bill would launch nighttime codes enforcement to address after-hours violations

With issues like loud music, illegal dumping, and unlicensed businesses causing disruptions after dark, council members have a solution for how to respond to these complaints in real-time.

You can read these stories in full and more on our homepage!