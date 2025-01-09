Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, January 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

TEMA declares a state of emergency ahead of Friday's snow statewide

A state of emergency is going into effect ahead of the winter weather expected to hit much of Tennessee on Friday.

Controversy over unapproved short-term rentals escalates in Hendersonville

Short-term rentals are tightly restricted in communities. So when we discovered that two homes in Hendersonville outside the allowed area were being repeatedly rented out, we started digging.

AAA share tips for homeowners about winter storm damage prep

What should you do if things go south during this cold snap? Damages in winter storms can add up quickly.

AAA reports the average regional frozen pipe claim costs more than $11,000, though the amount can be much higher depending on damage to personal property.

