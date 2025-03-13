Watch Now
Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, March 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Gas station worker saves Gallatin woman from losing $6,200 in text scam

Every day it seems we hear about a new scam to take your hard-earned money.

They often come in the form of a text or phone call.

Americans lose more than $330 million every year to scam artists.

Lonely No Longer: Lipscomb men's basketball team joins 2018 squad as ASUN champions

If you look in the rafters at Lipscomb's Allen Arena, there's a banner for the 2018 ASUN champions.

That banner has been a bit lonely for a while.

The men's basketball team changed that on Sunday with a victory over North Alabama.

All the team colors at the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament has business owners seeing green

For one week out of the year, Music City changes its tune and transforms into the capital of SEC Country. Most years, that means thousands of Kentucky Wildcat fans will be taking over downtown for a few days.

You can read these stories and more on our homepage!

Fundraising underway for Tina Turner statue to be placed in Brownsville park

Fundraising efforts are underway in Brownsville and Nutbush, TN to build a statue for a major superstar who was raised there, Anna Mae Bullock. You probably know her by her stage name, Tina Turner. I was a huge fan of Tina and glad to see efforts are underway to showcase more of her ties to West Tennessee.

-Lelan Statom

