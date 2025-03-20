Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, March 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!
A cure for sickle cell disease? New Vanderbilt study reinforces validity of the therapy
One of Vanderbilt's latest studies has found a cure for sickle cell disease.
Sickle cell is a blood disorder where the body creates mutated red blood cell proteins. It often leads to pain, anemia and other issues.
Trump to order a plan to shut down the US Education Department
President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Education Department, according to a White House official, advancing a campaign promise to eliminate an agency that's been a longtime target of conservatives.
The official confirmed the plan to Scripps News on the condition of anonymity before an announcement.
Repealing Tennessee's grocery tax is unlikely this year, barring a big surprise
When it comes to saving you money at the grocery store, both Tennessee Republicans and Democrats have a plan to get rid of the 4% tax on food and food ingredients.
Tennessee is one of just 10 states in the U.S. that still has a grocery sales tax. Yet, neither party's proposal appears likely to pass this session
Fundraising efforts are underway in Brownsville and Nutbush, TN to build a statue for a major superstar who was raised there, Anna Mae Bullock. You probably know her by her stage name, Tina Turner. I was a huge fan of Tina and glad to see efforts are underway to showcase more of her ties to West Tennessee.
-Lelan Statom