Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, March 20

Nashville Skyline
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

A cure for sickle cell disease? New Vanderbilt study reinforces validity of the therapy

One of Vanderbilt's latest studies has found a cure for sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell is a blood disorder where the body creates mutated red blood cell proteins. It often leads to pain, anemia and other issues.

Trump to order a plan to shut down the US Education Department

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Education Department, according to a White House official, advancing a campaign promise to eliminate an agency that's been a longtime target of conservatives.

The official confirmed the plan to Scripps News on the condition of anonymity before an announcement.

Repealing Tennessee's grocery tax is unlikely this year, barring a big surprise

When it comes to saving you money at the grocery store, both Tennessee Republicans and Democrats have a plan to get rid of the 4% tax on food and food ingredients.

Tennessee is one of just 10 states in the U.S. that still has a grocery sales tax. Yet, neither party's proposal appears likely to pass this session

You can read these stories and more on our homepage!

Fundraising underway for Tina Turner statue to be placed in Brownsville park

Fundraising efforts are underway in Brownsville and Nutbush, TN to build a statue for a major superstar who was raised there, Anna Mae Bullock. You probably know her by her stage name, Tina Turner. I was a huge fan of Tina and glad to see efforts are underway to showcase more of her ties to West Tennessee.

-Lelan Statom

