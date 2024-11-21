Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, November 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Former TSU president blames state for 'antics,' trying to 'destroy' school

Glover wasted no time blaming state lawmakers for creating a public relations crisis for the school by vacating the university's board in early 2024. Glover said that caused a drop in enrollment, which in turn created even bigger financial problems. The school recently told state lawmakers and the Tennessee comptroller it couldn't make its November payroll without more money from the state.

Nashville teen’s death raises safety concerns for parents of WeGo transit student riders

A teenager is dead, and another is facing homicide charges following a fight that escalated into a deadly shooting at the WeGo Central bus station in downtown Nashville on Tuesday.

Nashville rideshare drivers strike for change and better wages

Drivers turned their rideshare signals off and turned their hazard lights and horns on causing some traffic backups in downtown. These rideshare drivers drove in a loop through CMA Award activities and voiced their issues with rideshare services in Nashville.

