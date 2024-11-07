Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, November 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday!

Hundreds of children in DCS custody are sent to out-of-state facilities

The Department of Children's Services sends many kids in its custody to out-of-state facilities because it does not have the resources in Tennessee to care for them.

As of last month, the department had 229 children in other states.

FBI stops Tennessee man's deranged plan to attack Nashville's power grid

The Columbia man facing federal charges for coming extremely close to blowing up part of the power grid had his sights set on Nashville.

We talked to federal prosecutors about the case against Skyler Philippi.

Lawmakers are already waging their opinions about new school voucher legislation

The session won't start until 2025, but Tennessee lawmakers are already expressing their platitudes for a new piece of legislation that would bring school vouchers statewide.

