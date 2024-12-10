Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, December 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

On Sebastian's 16th birthday, authorities share new details on the missing teen

For the first time in months, authorities provided an update on Sebastian Rogers, explaining the latest in a case so many are closely following.

'Conspiracy cop' Shawn Taylor resigns from Millersville Police Department amid criminal probe

Shawn Taylor, the conspiracy-minded cop now at the center of a criminal investigation, has resigned from his position as assistant chief for the Millersville Police Department after less than a year on the job.

Town employees were given the news late last week in a vaguely worded email from a police sergeant.

Belle Meade Kroger announces departure date ahead of new plaza development

Kroger at the Belle Meade Plaza on Harding Pike announced its closing date. It comes after the property was sold last year.

The grocery chain announced the departure saying it would permanently close on January 31.

