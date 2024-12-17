Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, December 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Warren County DA arrested after discharging his weapon during police chase

A grand jury has indicted the Warren County District Attorney after he discharged his weapon during a police chase in Smithville in November.

Female student kills teacher, fellow student at Wisconsin Christian school

A 15-year-old female student killed two people and injured at least six others at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, police said.

Loved ones of murder victim Austin David gather as homicide suspect's case goes before judge

We continue to closely follow developments in the case of Austin David, the young man whose body was found in the traffic lanes on I-40 East earlier this month.

