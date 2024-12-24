Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, December 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Father Ryan High School partners with Room in the Inn to house homeless

A few organizations that are coming together to help the homeless celebrate the holiday with a hot meal to eat and a bed to sleep.

Madison business owners say they're facing major financial losses due to break-ins

Business owners in Madison say they’re losing money after buying a property on Gallatin Pike. Oswaldo Barajas and Brian Wolff, who have owned USA Fleet Sales for two months, report repeated break-ins targeting electrical wires and more.

Former La Vergne Police chief arrested for aggravated stalking

More legal troubles have emerged for Burrel 'Chip' Davis, the former La Vergne police chief who was previously at the center of a highly publicized sex scandal involving officers within his department.

