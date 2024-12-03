Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, December 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here's a look at the top stories for today!

Multiple Middle Tennessee school districts impacted by winter weather

Multiple districts across Middle Tennessee have been impacted by overnight winter weather and will either be closed or on a delay. You can check the latest closures here.

Inside the influential white-supremacist conference that calls Tennessee 'home away from home'

As the midday sun flickered through red and golden leaves, and water gurgled from a clear stream, the tranquility of a fall afternoon was interrupted by shouts of protest: "Whose park? Our park! Whose park? Our park!"

Here, at Montgomery Bell State Park, 40 miles west of downtown Nashville, about a dozen anti-fascists voiced familiar refrains as they were directed to a designated protest spot.

After first dusting, NDOT shares new game plan for tackling winter weather

As the snow fell last night, it may have brought many back to last winter's weather of icy roads trapping people at home for days.

NDOT officials said they've done a lot of work since then, which includes adding more resources to handle another dangerous situation.